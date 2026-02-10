Longwood visits Haeger and High Point

Longwood Lancers (17-6, 8-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-3, 10-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (17-6, 8-2 Big South) at High Point Panthers (21-3, 10-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces Longwood after Anna Haeger scored 26 points in High Point’s 72-57 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers have gone 13-0 in home games. High Point has an 18-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lancers are 8-2 against Big South opponents. Longwood averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

High Point makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Longwood averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game High Point gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haeger is averaging 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Macy Spencer is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Amor Harris is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

