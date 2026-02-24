Longwood hosts Ellis and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-19, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-9, 9-5 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-19, 6-8 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (18-9, 9-5 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Longwood after Caelan Ellis scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 92-78 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lancers have gone 11-3 at home. Longwood has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buccaneers are 6-8 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Tyonna Bailey averaging 6.9.

Longwood’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Longwood has given up to its opponents (40.9%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. Longwood won the last matchup 83-63 on Jan. 7. Amor Harris scored 20 points points to help lead the Lancers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 11 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Bailey is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Ellis is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

