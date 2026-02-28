Longwood defeats Radford 90-74

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Emanuel Richards had 19 points in Longwood’s 90-74 victory against Radford on Saturday. Richards added seven…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Emanuel Richards had 19 points in Longwood’s 90-74 victory against Radford on Saturday.

Richards added seven rebounds for the Lancers (16-15, 8-8 Big South Conference). Redd Thompson Jr. scored 15 points and added five assists. Elijah Tucker shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Del Jones led the way for the Highlanders (16-15, 9-7) with 21 points and four assists. Radford also got 15 points from Brennan Rigsby Jr. Dennis Parker Jr. also had 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

