Long Beach State plays UC Irvine, looks to stop home skid

UC Irvine Anteaters (17-9, 10-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-18, 4-10 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State is looking to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against UC Irvine.

The Beach are 7-6 on their home court. Long Beach State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Anteaters are 10-4 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Long Beach State averages 74.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 68.0 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Anteaters face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Majstorovic is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon is averaging 15.5 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

