LIU visits Saint Francis (PA) following Wicks’ 33-point showing

Long Island Sharks (18-9, 12-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-20, 4-9 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts LIU after Skylar Wicks scored 33 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 94-79 loss to the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash are 5-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Sharks are 12-2 in conference games. LIU is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 73.2 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 81.3 Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wicks averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Zion Russell is averaging 12.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

