LIU visits New Haven after Fitzpatrick’s 20-point game

Long Island Sharks (17-8, 11-1 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (10-15, 5-7 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven plays LIU after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 20 points in New Haven’s 81-76 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Chargers have gone 6-5 at home. New Haven gives up 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Sharks are 11-1 against NEC opponents. LIU is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Haven averages 64.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.0 LIU allows. LIU has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of New Haven have averaged.

The Chargers and Sharks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefano Faloppa is averaging 6.8 points for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Sharks: 9-1, averaging 68.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

