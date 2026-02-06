LIU takes road win streak into matchup with Stonehill

Long Island Sharks (13-8, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-14, 4-7 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Island Sharks (13-8, 9-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (8-14, 4-7 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hits the road against Stonehill aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-5 at home. Stonehill allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Sharks are 9-2 in conference matchups. LIU ranks second in the NEC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadidia Toure averaging 6.2.

Stonehill is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.3% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 69.3 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.0 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Sharks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Webster is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brooke Paquette is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Toure is scoring 18.2 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

