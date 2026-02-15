LIU faces Wagner following Gordon’s 22-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (9-15, 4-9 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-9, 11-2 NEC) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (9-15, 4-9 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-9, 11-2 NEC)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Wagner after Greg Gordon scored 22 points in LIU’s 55-52 loss to the New Haven Chargers.

The Sharks have gone 8-1 in home games. LIU has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

The Seahawks are 4-9 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 4-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

LIU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game LIU gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Davis is averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Jaden Baker is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Seahawks. Nick Jones is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

