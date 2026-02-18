LIU faces Saint Francis (PA) following Toure’s 26-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-22, 2-11 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (15-8, 11-2 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-22, 2-11 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (15-8, 11-2 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Saint Francis (PA) after Kadidia Toure scored 26 points in LIU’s 78-74 win over the New Haven Chargers.

The Sharks have gone 7-3 in home games. LIU is second in the NEC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Toure averaging 6.8.

The Red Flash are 2-11 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

LIU is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than LIU has allowed to its opponents (38.2%).

The Sharks and Red Flash square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solangelei Akridge averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Toure is averaging 18.7 points, 10 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Aleah James averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Gemma Walker is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Red Flash: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.