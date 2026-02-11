Little Rock visits Lorenzen and Western Illinois

Little Rock Trojans (9-16, 6-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-21, 1-14 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (9-16, 6-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-21, 1-14 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Little Rock after Lucas Lorenzen scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 79-70 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks are 4-7 on their home court. Western Illinois gives up 76.5 points and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 6-8 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Western Illinois scores 65.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 75.3 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzen is averaging 15.4 points for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Wallace is averaging 12.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Johnathan Lawson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.