Lipscomb faces Bellarmine, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Bellarmine Knights (2-27, 0-16 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (9-18, 6-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks to break its three-game slide when the Bisons play Bellarmine.

The Bisons have gone 5-7 in home games. Lipscomb is 4-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 0-16 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.4 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb averages 61.0 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 80.3 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Lipscomb gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lipscomb won the last meeting 74-44 on Feb. 12. McKayla Miller scored 19 points points to help lead the Bisons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Molly Heard is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Ava Smith is scoring 10.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Knights. Kayce Hyman is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 45.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

