Lindsey leads Albany (NY) against Binghamton after 23-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-17, 4-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-21, 1-10 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-17, 4-6 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (5-21, 1-10 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits Binghamton after Amir Lindsey scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 89-79 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats are 5-7 in home games. Binghamton is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Great Danes have gone 4-6 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is fourth in the America East scoring 72.3 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Binghamton scores 66.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 73.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 72.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 75.2 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Great Danes meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bearcats. Wes Peterson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Great Danes. Isaac Abidde is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.