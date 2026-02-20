Lindenwood visits Nicholls and Tennessee Tech

Lindenwood Lions (16-12, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-16, 7-10 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (16-12, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-16, 7-10 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces Lindenwood after JaJuan Nicholls scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 62-52 victory against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-6 at home. Tennessee Tech has an 8-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions have gone 10-7 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Mekhi Cooper with 4.1.

Tennessee Tech scores 74.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.4 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 79.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 74.9 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. Lindenwood won the last meeting 89-68 on Jan. 23. Anias Futrell scored 25 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 9.1 points. Nicholls is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Futrell is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Lions. Dontrez Williams is averaging 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

