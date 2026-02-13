Lindenwood hosts Ward and Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-11, 10-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (16-10, 10-5 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-11, 10-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (16-10, 10-5 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces Lindenwood after BJ Ward scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-56 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 9-3 at home. Lindenwood scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 10-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Lions. Mekhi Cooper is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Redhawks. Brendan Terry is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

