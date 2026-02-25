Lindenwood hosts Eastern Illinois following Fruster’s 28-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-18, 7-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (16-13, 10-8 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-18, 7-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (16-13, 10-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays Lindenwood after Zion Fruster scored 28 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-68 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Lions have gone 9-4 at home. Lindenwood has a 7-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers are 7-11 against conference opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Lindenwood makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Eastern Illinois averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Lindenwood allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Lindenwood won 82-74 in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Jadis Jones led Lindenwood with 23 points, and Kooper Jacobi led Eastern Illinois with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Dontrez Williams is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Preston Turner is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.1 points. Fruster is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

