Mekhi Cooper makes go-ahead shot and Lindenwood defeats UT Martin 75-74

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones scored 22 points and Mekhi Cooper banked in an off-balance shot in the lane with 4.5 seconds left as Lindenwood beat UT Martin 75-74 on Thursday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Lions (16-10, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 17 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Milos Nenadic finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Filip Radakovic led the Skyhawks (19-7, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. UT Martin also got 11 points and six rebounds from Andrija Bukumirovic, and AJ Hopkins finished with 10 points.

