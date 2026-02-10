Liberty visits New Mexico State after Jones’ 26-point outing

Liberty Flames (20-3, 12-0 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 4-9 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Liberty Flames (20-3, 12-0 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (11-12, 4-9 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Liberty after Jemel Jones scored 26 points in New Mexico State’s 91-88 overtime loss to the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 7-4 in home games. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 75.7 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Flames have gone 12-0 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 7.3.

New Mexico State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Flames match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 16.7 points for the Aggies. Julius Mims is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Flames: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

