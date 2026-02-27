Liberty visits Franklin and Jacksonville State

Liberty Flames (23-5, 15-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 9-8 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Liberty Flames (23-5, 15-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-14, 9-8 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Liberty after Jamar Franklin scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 80-70 overtime victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Gamecocks have gone 10-6 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacoby Hill averaging 1.8.

The Flames are 15-2 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 6.9.

Jacksonville State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty scores 10.7 more points per game (78.6) than Jacksonville State gives up (67.9).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Liberty won 78-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Kaden Metheny led Liberty with 22 points, and Emondrek Erkins-Ford led Jacksonville State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brett Decker Jr. is averaging 16.5 points for the Flames. JJ Harper is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 23.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.