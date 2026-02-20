Liberty hosts Moore and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-3, 15-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-11, 8-7 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-3, 15-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Liberty after Teagan Moore scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 88-87 overtime win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Flames are 13-0 on their home court. Liberty is 20-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers are 8-7 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Liberty averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Liberty won the last meeting 76-69 on Jan. 22. Kaden Metheny scored 19 points points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Decker Jr. is shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 17 points. Metheny is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Myers is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 10.8 points. Grant Newell is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 10-0, averaging 77.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

