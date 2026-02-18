Liberty hosts Florida International after Jackson’s 20-point game

Florida International Panthers (12-13, 5-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (22-3, 14-0 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (12-13, 5-9 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (22-3, 14-0 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits Liberty after Zawdie Jackson scored 20 points in Florida International’s 77-64 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Flames are 12-0 in home games. Liberty ranks third in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 5-9 in CUSA play. Florida International averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Liberty’s average of 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Decker Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Flames. JJ Harper is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Ashton Williamson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

