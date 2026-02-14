Lewis scores 30, Brown beats Dartmouth 79-76

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 30 points led Brown over Dartmouth 79-76 on Saturday. Lewis also added 10 rebounds…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Landon Lewis’ 30 points led Brown over Dartmouth 79-76 on Saturday.

Lewis also added 10 rebounds for the Bears (8-15, 2-8 Ivy League). David Rochester scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Luke Paragon went 3 of 4 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points. The Bears snapped a six-game losing streak.

Jayden Williams finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Big Green (10-13, 4-6). Kareem Thomas added 22 points for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

