Lewis leads Villanova against No. 15 St. John’s after 20-point game

Villanova Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (22-6, 15-2 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on No. 15 St. John’s after Acaden Lewis scored 20 points in Villanova’s 82-73 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Red Storm have gone 13-2 in home games. St. John’s is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in Big East play. Villanova averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

St. John’s is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. St. John’s won 86-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Bryce Hopkins led St. John’s with 20 points, and Tyler Perkins led Villanova with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Red Storm. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Perkins is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Lewis is averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

