Lehigh visits Williams and Holy Cross

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-14, 6-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 3-8 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-14, 6-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 3-8 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Lehigh after DeAndre Williams scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 72-64 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders have gone 5-5 at home. Holy Cross has a 5-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountain Hawks are 6-5 against conference opponents. Lehigh ranks third in the Patriot League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 4.9.

Holy Cross averages 66.8 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.1 Lehigh gives up. Lehigh’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aiden Disu is averaging 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nasir Whitlock is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Mountain Hawks. Edouard Benoit is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

