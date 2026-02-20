Lehigh visits Boston University following Fandre’s 21-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-11, 10-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-17, 5-10 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (14-11, 10-4 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (9-17, 5-10 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Boston University after Lily Fandre scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 75-64 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers are 3-8 in home games. Boston University is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountain Hawks are 10-4 in conference play. Lehigh is fourth in the Patriot with 14.5 assists per game led by Gracyn Lovette averaging 3.9.

Boston University’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Lehigh allows. Lehigh averages 6.4 more points per game (66.3) than Boston University gives up to opponents (59.9).

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. Boston University won the last matchup 68-64 on Jan. 14. Anastasiia Semenova scored 18 points points to help lead the Terriers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ines Monteagudo Pardo is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 6.5 points. Semenova is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Fandre is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 16.1 points. Whitney Lind is shooting 47.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.