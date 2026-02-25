Lehigh defeats American 78-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hank Alvey scored 24 points as Lehigh beat American 78-73 on Wednesday. Alvey added eight rebounds and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hank Alvey scored 24 points as Lehigh beat American 78-73 on Wednesday.

Alvey added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (14-16, 10-7 Patriot League). Nasir Whitlock scored 16 points, shooting 4 for 8 from the floor and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jalen Vazquez shot 5 of 8 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Greg Jones led the way for the Eagles (16-14, 9-8) with 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals. American also got 15 points from Matt Mayock. Julen Iturbe had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh went into the half leading American 33-30, as Alvey scored 13 points. Lehigh used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 70-61 with 1:50 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

