Lear leads Dayton against Davidson after 21-point outing

Dayton Flyers (14-12, 7-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-11, 9-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (14-12, 7-8 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (17-11, 9-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Davidson after Nayo Lear scored 21 points in Dayton’s 65-63 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Wildcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Davidson is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers have gone 7-8 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Davidson makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Dayton has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The Wildcats and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lear is averaging 15 points for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.