Le Moyne visits Fitzpatrick and New Haven

Le Moyne Dolphins (15-15, 10-7 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (13-17, 8-9 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven plays Le Moyne after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 21 points in New Haven’s 65-62 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Chargers are 8-6 on their home court. New Haven leads the NEC in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Dolphins have gone 10-7 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Haven averages 64.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 73.1 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of New Haven have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. Le Moyne won the last matchup 73-47 on Jan. 9. Deng Garang scored 18 points to help lead the Dolphins to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fitzpatrick is averaging 14.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shilo Jackson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

