Le Moyne hosts Paquette and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (10-15, 6-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (9-18, 7-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits Le Moyne after Brooke Paquette scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 62-58 victory against the New Haven Chargers.

The Dolphins are 4-6 on their home court. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-8 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Reese Roggenburk averaging 2.6.

Le Moyne’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Stonehill won 79-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Julia Webster led Stonehill with 22 points, and Ashley Buragas led Le Moyne with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buragas is shooting 52.3% and averaging 12.6 points for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paquette is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Ella Pelletier is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

