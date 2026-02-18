Lanier and Georgia State host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-17, 4-10 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-12, 6-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (9-17, 4-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Old Dominion after Grace Lanier scored 23 points in Georgia State’s 73-67 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Panthers are 6-5 in home games. Georgia State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs are 6-8 in conference play. Old Dominion is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Georgia State is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Panthers and Monarchs meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is averaging 13.1 points and two steals for the Monarchs. En’Dya Buford is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

