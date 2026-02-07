Landon Seaman scores 18 as Cal State Fullerton beats Cal State Bakersfield 82-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman scored 18 points to help Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal State Bakersfield 82-66 on…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman scored 18 points to help Cal State Fullerton defeat Cal State Bakersfield 82-66 on Saturday night.

Seaman shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Titans (12-13, 7-6 Big West Conference). Jefferson Monegro totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Joshua Ward added nine points and six assists.

Ron Jessamy led the Roadrunners (8-17, 2-11) with 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Mike Price added 15 points in an eighth straight loss.

