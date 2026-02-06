Lamar visits SFA following Thompson’s 21-point game

Lamar Cardinals (12-11, 7-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (20-3, 13-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (12-11, 7-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (20-3, 13-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Lamar after Keon Thompson scored 21 points in SFA’s 67-60 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Lumberjacks are 12-0 in home games. SFA averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 7-7 against Southland opponents. Lamar is fourth in the Southland giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

SFA averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.2 more points per game (72.2) than SFA allows (65.0).

The Lumberjacks and Cardinals square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Rob Lee Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cardinals. Andrew Holifield is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.