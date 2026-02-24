Lafayette visits Colgate after Cox’s 38-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-10 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-12, 11-5 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (9-20, 6-10 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (17-12, 11-5 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Lafayette after Jalen Cox scored 38 points in Colgate’s 101-98 overtime win over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Raiders have gone 8-4 in home games. Colgate has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leopards are 6-10 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Humphrey averaging 5.4.

Colgate is shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Colgate won the last meeting 85-77 on Dec. 31. Cox scored 29 points points to help lead the Raiders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging eight points. Cox is averaging 20.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Caleb Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

