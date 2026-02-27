Konieczny leads FGCU against Stetson

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-16, 8-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-20, 6-11 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-16, 8-9 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (10-20, 6-11 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Stetson after J.R. Konieczny scored 31 points in FGCU’s 76-70 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Hatters are 8-5 on their home court. Stetson is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 8-9 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 8-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stetson averages 73.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 77.9 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 78.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 80.8 Stetson allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. FGCU won 78-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jordan Ellerbee led FGCU with 18 points, and Collin Kuhl led Stetson with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Copeland averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Jamie Phillips Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Konieczny is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Ellerbee is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.