Knezevic and the VCU Rams take on conference foe Duquesne

VCU Rams (8-19, 4-11 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-17, 2-13 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katarina Knezevic and VCU visit Alexis Bordas and Duquesne on Saturday.

The Dukes are 6-6 in home games. Duquesne is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 4-11 in conference matchups. VCU is eighth in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Lucy Ghaifan averaging 2.0.

Duquesne’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 56.7 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 65.7 Duquesne gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. VCU won the last meeting 61-54 on Jan. 11. Laia Crespin scored 14 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Grantham-Medley is averaging 7.2 points for the Dukes. Bordas is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 30.9% over the past 10 games.

Knezevic is averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

