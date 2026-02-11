Kingz scores 27 points, Syracuse pulls away in double OT to beat Cal 107-100

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nate Kingz scored 27 points, Naithan George and William Kyle III each had double-doubles, and Syracuse…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nate Kingz scored 27 points, Naithan George and William Kyle III each had double-doubles, and Syracuse opened double overtime on an 8-2 spurt to outlast California for a 107-100 victory on Wednesday night.

After a Kyle free throw, Donnie Freeman made two layups, and Kingz made a 3-pointer to give Syracuse a 99-93 lead with 1:56 left in double-overtime. Freeman added another layup before the Orange sealed it from the free-throw line.

Syracuse had missed 15 of its previous 16 3-pointers before Naithan George hit a 3 with 57 seconds left in regulation to give the Orange a 78-76 lead. A Dai Dai Ames layup with 41 seconds left then tied it 78-all. The Orange committed a turnover, and Ames missed a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.

In the first OT, Ames airballed a shot but Milos Ilic secured the offensive rebound and put it in at the buzzer to knot it at 91.

Kingz shot 8 of 14 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. J.J. Starling added 21 points for Syracuse (14-11, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference). Kyle finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds. George had 14 points and 10 assists.

Ames scored 23 points on 10-of-25 shooting and was 0 for 5 from long range. John Camden made five 3s and scored 21 points for Cal (17-8, 5-7). Chris Bell chipped in with 18 points. Ilic had 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The teams met for the first time at JMA Wireless Dome, which used a generator due to power loss in Syracuse.

Up next

Cal: The Golden Bears play at Boston College on Saturday.

Syracuse: The Orange host SMU on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.