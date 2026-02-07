King’s 19 help SIU-Edwardsville beat Little Rock 71-61

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tyler King scored 19 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Little Rock 71-61 on Saturday. King also…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Tyler King scored 19 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Little Rock 71-61 on Saturday.

King also had five rebounds for the Cougars (16-9, 9-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jack Campion scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and eight assists. Darrion Baker shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Trojans (9-16, 6-8) were led by Johnathan Lawson, who posted 18 points. Little Rock also got 15 points from Truman Claytor IV. Braxton Bayless finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Trojans prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

