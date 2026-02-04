King, SMU Mustangs to host Oliver and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-11, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-14, 1-9 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-11, 2-9 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (8-14, 1-9 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Oliver and Wake Forest take on Zahra King and SMU in ACC play Thursday.

The Mustangs are 5-7 on their home court. SMU has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Demon Deacons are 2-9 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is third in the ACC with 17.0 assists per game led by Aurora Sorbye averaging 3.1.

SMU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 66.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 71.5 SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Demon Deacons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Anaya Brown is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mary Carter averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Oliver is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

