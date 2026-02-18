King and SMU host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (4-24, 0-15 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 2-12 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Boston College Eagles (4-24, 0-15 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-17, 2-12 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Boston College after Zahra King scored 23 points in SMU’s 79-78 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 6-8 in home games. SMU has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-15 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 3-19 against opponents with a winning record.

SMU averages 63.1 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 76.9 Boston College allows. Boston College’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than SMU has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Mustangs and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulina Paris is averaging 9.6 points for the Mustangs. King is averaging 17.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games.

Lily Carmody is averaging 12.3 points for the Eagles. Jocelyne Grier is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 63.0 points, 23.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.