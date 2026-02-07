Ketron Shaw scores 17 to lead Old Dominion over Ohio 78-72

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw had 17 points in Old Dominion’s 78-72 victory over Ohio on Saturday night. Shaw…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw had 17 points in Old Dominion’s 78-72 victory over Ohio on Saturday night.

Shaw added five rebounds for the Monarchs (8-17, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Caelum Swanton-Rodger added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Jordan Battle scored 13.

The Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 Mid-American Conference) were led by Ajay Sheldon with 19 points and four assists. Javan Simmons added 14 points and Aidan Hadaway totaled 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Old Dominion went into halftime ahead of Ohio 40-35. Shaw scored 11 points in the half. Old Dominion pulled off the victory after a 7-0 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 61-56 with 8:12 remaining in the half. LJ Thomas scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

