Kentucky faces South Carolina after Oweh’s 29-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (17-10, 8-6 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-15, 3-11 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky faces South Carolina after Otega Oweh scored 29 points in Kentucky’s 75-74 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 11-6 on their home court. South Carolina is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks seventh in the SEC with 16.0 assists per game led by Denzel Aberdeen averaging 3.2.

South Carolina averages 76.7 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 72.8 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 45.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meechie Johnson Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Gamecocks. Myles Stute is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oweh is averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Aberdeen is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

