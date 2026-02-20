Kent State visits Akron after McGuff’s 22-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-19, 4-9 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (12-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (7-19, 4-9 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Kent State after Keiryn McGuff scored 22 points in Akron’s 108-105 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Zips have gone 5-7 in home games. Akron is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Golden Flashes have gone 6-7 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Rismiller averaging 3.8.

Akron averages 71.5 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 68.6 Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Akron allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Kent State won 91-79 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Emory Klatt led Kent State with 29 points, and Ni’Rah Clark led Akron with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 15.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mya Babbitt is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Rismiller is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.