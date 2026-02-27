Kent State hosts Darrington and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (17-10, 11-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 7-8 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (17-10, 11-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (13-14, 7-8 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Kent State after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 68-64 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-3 in home games. Kent State is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas are 11-5 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Kent State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 69.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 68.3 Kent State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Central Michigan won 66-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Darrington led Central Michigan with 18 points, and Mya Babbitt led Kent State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babbitt averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Riley Rismiller is shooting 54.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Madi Morson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

