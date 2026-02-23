Kent State hosts Central Michigan following Safford’s 27-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-18, 5-9 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (20-7, 11-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-18, 5-9 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (20-7, 11-3 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Central Michigan after Morgan Safford scored 27 points in Kent State’s 78-71 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes have gone 12-2 at home. Kent State is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Chippewas are 5-9 in MAC play. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Garner averaging 2.3.

Kent State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Kent State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Central Michigan won the last meeting 87-85 on Jan. 10. Phat Phat Brooks scored 20 points to help lead the Chippewas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Delrecco Gillespie is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tamario Adley is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 13.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

