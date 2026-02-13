Kennesaw State hosts King and Sam Houston

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-8, 8-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-10, 6-7 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-8, 8-5 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-10, 6-7 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Kennesaw State after Po’Boigh King scored 21 points in Sam Houston’s 87-78 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 10-2 in home games. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 8.2.

The Bearkats are 8-5 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston is second in the CUSA scoring 83.0 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Kennesaw State scores 85.4 points, 11.6 more per game than the 73.8 Sam Houston allows. Sam Houston scores 6.4 more points per game (83.0) than Kennesaw State gives up to opponents (76.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Owls. RJ Johnson is averaging 18.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games.

King is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 13.8 points. Veljko Ilic is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

