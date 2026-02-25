Kennesaw State heads to New Mexico State for conference showdown

Kennesaw State Owls (12-14, 5-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-18, 4-10 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-14, 5-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-18, 4-10 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lucia Yenes and New Mexico State host Keyarah Berry and Kennesaw State in CUSA play Thursday.

The Aggies are 6-6 on their home court. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Morane Dossou paces the Aggies with 7.8 boards.

The Owls have gone 5-10 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 63.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

New Mexico State averages 58.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 61.6 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CUSA play. Kennesaw State won the last meeting 70-55 on Jan. 24. Berry scored 31 points to help lead the Owls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Csenyi averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Imani Warren is shooting 47.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Berry is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Owls. Latazia Williamson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.