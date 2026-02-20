Kennedy’s 32 lead Merrimack past Siena 79-72 in OT

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 32 points to lead Merrimack over Siena 79-72 in overtime on Friday…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy scored 32 points to lead Merrimack over Siena 79-72 in overtime on Friday night.

Kennedy shot 8 of 21 from the field and 16 for 16 from the line for the Warriors (19-9, 15-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton added 17 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc. Tye Dorset shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Warriors picked up their seventh straight victory.

Gavin Doty finished with 22 points for the Saints (18-10, 11-6). Siena also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Antonio Chandler. Francis Folefac also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

