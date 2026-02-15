Kennedy scores 24 as Merrimack defeats Quinnipiac 56-49

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy’s 24 points helped Merrimack defeat Quinnipiac 56-49 on Sunday. Kennedy also contributed seven rebounds…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevair Kennedy’s 24 points helped Merrimack defeat Quinnipiac 56-49 on Sunday.

Kennedy also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (18-9, 14-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton went 4 of 15 from the field (2 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. KC Ugwuakazi had eight points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor. The Warriors extended their winning streak to six games.

Grant Randall led the Bobcats (18-10, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Quinnipiac also got 10 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks from Amarri Monroe. Jaden Zimmerman finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

