Karasinski and Bellarmine host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-18, 6-9 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (11-16, 6-9 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Eastern Kentucky after Jack Karasinski scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 75-72 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 8-4 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 6-9 in conference matchups. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN giving up 80.7 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

Bellarmine averages 79.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 80.7 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Kentucky won the last meeting 89-69 on Jan. 18. MJ Williams scored 16 points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karasinski is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 80.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

