Kansas State plays No. 13 Texas Tech following Haggerty’s 34-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (11-15, 2-11 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 9-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2:30…

Kansas State Wildcats (11-15, 2-11 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 9-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits No. 13 Texas Tech after PJ Haggerty scored 34 points in Kansas State’s 90-74 victory over the Baylor Bears.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-1 at home. Texas Tech scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-11 in conference matchups. Kansas State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech averages 81.4 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 80.4 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The Red Raiders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 44.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 12.5 points. JT Toppin is shooting 53.8% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Johnson is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals. Haggerty is shooting 49.5% and averaging 25.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.