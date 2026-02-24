Kansas State faces Colorado on 7-game road slide

Kansas State Wildcats (11-16, 2-12 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 5-9 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (11-16, 2-12 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 5-9 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State travels to Colorado looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Buffaloes have gone 12-4 at home. Colorado averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-12 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Colorado’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Johnson is averaging 16.3 points for the Buffaloes. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Haggerty is averaging 23.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.